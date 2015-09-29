iPhone 6 Premium Photorealistic Responsive Mock-Ups

Kheathrow Graphics

iPhone 6 Premium Photorealistic Responsive Mockups

Features:

3 Fully layered PSD files
Isolated device mock-ups
Changeable background
9 Device positions
Devices: iPhone 6 (black, white, gold)
High resolution: 8000x4800px at 300 dpi
Color: RGB
Easy to Use via Smart Objects
On/Off shadows and reflections
Photorealistic
Good retuched
8 HiRes Backgrounds include
All backgrounds is singly png files, just put into backgrounds
folder in PSD file
Flowers pictures in preview are not included
Help PDF File Included

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
