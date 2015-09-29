Simon Sek

What if...

exhibition france paris illustration green earth ecologic ecology trees forest
So here's a sneak peek of a 2 square meter illustration. The illustration will be part of a one week ecology themed exhibition in Paris on october 6th. Stay tuned!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
