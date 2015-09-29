Melodie Eve Pisciotti

New York

New York letter new york type lettering letterform script handwritten typography
I'm excited for my new adventure! I'll be moving to NY next month, I've always lived in LA area so this will be an experience! Woot!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
