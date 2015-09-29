Mark Photoshop Mask

Mathijs Lemmers

So I had this idea for a while and today @Emiliano Cicero beat me to it, but encouraged me to still make it. So here it is!

I used my own logo for this in stead of a letter or number. Then found this amazing photo on my favorite photography website picjumbo.com by @Viktor Hanáček.

Let me know what you think and don't forget to press that L button!

Rebound of
Letter Mask
By Emiliano Cicero
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
