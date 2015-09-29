Billy Knapper

Hairspray Posters

Hairspray Posters theatre musical posters retro 60s hairspray
Been working on some character posters for an upcoming production of 'Hairspray' the musical. They're rather vibrant... See larger

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
