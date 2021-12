Charity:Water Direct Mail Icon Set

I recently worked on a direct mail piece for a local photographer promoting his charity:water campaign. It is not often enough that I get to use my everyday experience to help a larger cause, but I had a lot of fun working on this.

The icons resemble the ways in which people can donate to his campaign.

For every Joetography purchase you make in September and October, they will donate 15% of the proceeds to charity: water.Â

Donate Now