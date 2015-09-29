Mike Bruner

Bluebird 1 alt

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
  • Save
Bluebird 1 alt arborist illustration design bruner mike logo tree bird blue
Download color palette

played with this one a tad.

728f1efefce1ccd1b9decc3e7e453c01
Rebound of
Bluebird 1
By Mike Bruner
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like