Casey Chambers

In My Pocketses

Casey Chambers
Casey Chambers
  • Save
In My Pocketses riddlesinthedark tolkien hobbit the silhouette lettering hand
Download color palette

Newest and probably last riddle from my Hobbit series. That makes 6 whole riddles I made to impress all my orc friends with. You can find the others here: caterpillarclothes.etsy.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Casey Chambers
Casey Chambers

More by Casey Chambers

View profile
    • Like