Svenson (line art version)
We are making a video to promote a project on Kickstarter. Many of the assets are ready but some need to be done. This is the case of Svenson, the viking. That´s why, after breakfast, I went directly to Illustrator, and now Svenson is here!
You can check a toy version of the character here: https://dribbble.com/shots/2243630-Sergi-Svenson-toys

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
