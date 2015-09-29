Sitara Shah

Letter 'य' from Devanagari script

Sitara Shah
Sitara Shah
  • Save
Letter 'य' from Devanagari script inking banyan tree script devanagari letter hindi
Download color palette

The letter inked is an alphabet from the Devanagari script inspired by a Banyan tree.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Sitara Shah
Sitara Shah

More by Sitara Shah

View profile
    • Like