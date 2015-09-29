Brad Hansen

Fish Detail

Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Hire Me
  • Save
Fish Detail stylized fish fishy linework tattoo idea fish tattoo fish art fish
Download color palette

I'm happy with how the details turned out on this one. Check out @2x. :)

Fish dribbb 01
Rebound of
Fish Out of Water
By Brad Hansen
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Art Director & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Brad Hansen

View profile
    • Like