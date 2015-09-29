Gab White

Whole30 Illustration

Whole30 Illustration
A while ago I did the Whole30 challenge (no grains, dairy, sugar, or alcohol). In my delusional sugar-deprived state I drew pictures of what I could actually eat.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
