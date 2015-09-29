Soren Hamby

UX is metrics and intuition

user experience measurable metrics emotion team ux logo research icon intuition
I used an algorithm to roughen my geometric graph shapes and I sketched the heart to be a little sharp to keep it from appearing too cute. The graph also echoes the heart's shape opening just as I hope the UX team is able to open our user's hearts. If nothing else, it's a cool icon and I'm excited about the outcome.

Radical design comes from purpose and inclusion
