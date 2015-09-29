Steven Parisi

AIGA Colorado Buzz

Steven Parisi
Steven Parisi
  • Save
AIGA Colorado Buzz branding identity illustration design
Download color palette

Identity design for AIGA Colorado's Buzz program, a morning meetup for design professionals to hear from an expert on a large variety of of design topics

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Steven Parisi
Steven Parisi

More by Steven Parisi

View profile
    • Like