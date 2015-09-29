Metalgearsolidv Bigboss

Harvey Lanot

Finally! Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain!
It has been an insane few months for me and the moment I got free time I immediately illustrated Big Boss.
Best game in the series for me.

