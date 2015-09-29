Zach Hallum

Wine & Whiskey 2015

Wine & Whiskey 2015 wine whiskey logo vector
We had a fancy party with friends this past summer. We sandblasted some cool logos about 30 wine and whiskey glasses. It was a fun project.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Bearded, wrench turning pixel pusher.
