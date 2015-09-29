Summer Teal Simpson Hitch
Focus Lab

Dare to Think Big

Summer Teal Simpson Hitch
Focus Lab
Summer Teal Simpson Hitch for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Dare to Think Big bold brand strategy make think create makers thinkers creators masking logotype identity focus lab
Download color palette

Big thinking companies deserve bold, thoughtful, provoking visual identities. Stay tuned for more reveals on this awesome new project and client.

Mad props to @Bill S Kenney for the design work.

Focus Lab
Focus Lab

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like