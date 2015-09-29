Sof Andrade
Aerolab

Taringa Shouts! App

Sof Andrade
Aerolab
Sof Andrade for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Taringa Shouts! App feed comments post dogs icons cards social ui material android mobile app
Download color palette

Hey guys!

I'm happy to announce that the Taringa Shouts! app we've working on it's finally out there :D

We re-designed completely the app, from flow to visuals.
Kudos to @Alejandro Ramirez who did the amazing illustrations, @Wanda Arca who made the amazing animations, and to Manu who coded it all :)

Check the app on the playstore

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Aerolab
Aerolab

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like