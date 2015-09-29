Kyle Tezak

Kitchensurfing Logo

Kyle Tezak
Kyle Tezak
  • Save
Kitchensurfing Logo start-up mark logo wave skillet pan frying kitchen
Download color palette

A logo I designed for Kitchensurfing.

https://www.kitchensurfing.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Kyle Tezak
Kyle Tezak

More by Kyle Tezak

View profile
    • Like