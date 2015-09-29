Fabián Landa

HLS Heap Leaching Systems

HLS Heap Leaching Systems
2014 logo - HLS is a trading company of chemicals, cyanide, carbon zinc mining.

Inside the hexagon are its initials, HLS. represent molecules and chemical formulas within a cube.

