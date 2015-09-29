Photo in Frame Slider - 2nd shot

:: 2/10 Sketch Freebies Resource ::

Feel excited to see my previous shot, one of my friends ask me ( he is Ghani and i take your challenge ! )to why is just twice shot for a month, so i decide to reduce the time. 5 shots a month !

At this shot, i learn about masking object ( vector and bitmap ) in sketch and how easy to do there. Its challenge me because their bitmap editor not as advance in Photoshop but its still good to use.

That awesome pic is taken from PicJumbo, they have epic collection, all free for personal and commercial use !

Don't forget to check the sketch file below and i invite you to any rebound for your visual exercise with Sketch. See you next shot :)

------------------------------------------------------------------

DOWNLOAD LINK BELOW (Google Drive)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B318ear9s3t8dm9Ba1lKY0Y0Qnc/view?usp=sharing

Twitter | Behance | Instagram