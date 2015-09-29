Michael Senkow

Simple ranzomized background

Simple ranzomized background
Just a simple experiment thinking back to generative design, and whether I could create a background that is unique and different every time you load the page. From my codepen, http://codepen.io/mhsenkow/pen/RWRKjB

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
