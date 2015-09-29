Aditya | Logo Designer

Drizzle SMS logo / App icon

Aditya | Logo Designer
Aditya | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Drizzle SMS logo / App icon flat minimal symbol best logo mark icon illustration brand identity branding app ui ux design idea clever best drop water drizzle awesome sms chat message mail creative inpisration inpirational
Download color palette

Drizzle SMS logo / App icon.

Concept : Drops + Chat bubble.

Aditya | Logo Designer
Aditya | Logo Designer
Logo and Brand Identity Designer.
Hire Me

More by Aditya | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like