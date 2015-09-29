Anna Dittmer

Treeees

Treeees illustration forest tree color pencil
Slowly progressing in the Wanderkönig illustration. (I'm like super proud of the idea to add sunrays with a rubber pencil. They sure are a nice detail.)

Next is the conifer part, which turned out to be my nemesis in this artwork.

Rebound of
Wanderkoenig Sketching
By Anna Dittmer
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
