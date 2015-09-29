Olga Zelenska

Coffee brewing methods – big scale

Olga Zelenska
Olga Zelenska
  • Save
Coffee brewing methods – big scale french press hario outline illustration vector icons aeropress pour over espresso chemex brewing coffee
Download color palette

Hi there, this is big scale of some icons from my previous icons set. You can find more about this project on my Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/29796737/Coffe-brewing-methods-Icons-set or buy this set on Creative Market https://creativemarket.com/Olyzel/368114-Coffee-Brewing-Methods-12-icons

Olga Zelenska
Olga Zelenska

More by Olga Zelenska

View profile
    • Like