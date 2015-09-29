Andrea Bax

Dolce&Gabbana - N°1

Dolce&Gabbana asked us to create an emotional and scenographic video for the launch of the new product "Sophia Loren N°1 lipstick".
Full project @https://www.behance.net/gallery/29790025/Dolce-Gabbana-Sophia-Loren-N1

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
