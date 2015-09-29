eldesigno

Halloween Metro Mash Poster

Halloween Metro Mash Poster horror eldesigno vector poster halloween
this is a portion of the poster design we created for a local independent movie theatre - they are showing a double feature on Halloween: House on Haunted Hill & City of the Dead! This is my visual mashup of both films. There is a lot of creative liberty taken here - I know!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
