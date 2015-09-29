Robby Trione

Peepee Tinkle Bunnies

Peepee Tinkle Bunnies sketch crayons frog potty bell bunny 15 minute drawing
This prompt comes from an expression that I often say when I have to use the bathroom. I like to tell my wife and children that I have to go pee pee tinkle bunnies. My wife thought that this expression would make a good prompt. I hope you think so too. http://robbytrione.com/pee-pee-tinkle-bunnies/

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
