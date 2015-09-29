Muhammad Ali Effendy

Flux Corporate Brochure

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Hire Me
  • Save
Flux Corporate Brochure print ali identity logo home automation flux brochure
Download color palette

Doing some final polishing on Flux corporate brochure.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Award-Winning Designer
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Ali Effendy

View profile
    • Like