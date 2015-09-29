Piotr Szmiłyk

Hardcover Book Mockup Vol1

Piotr Szmiłyk
Piotr Szmiłyk
  • Save
Hardcover Book Mockup Vol1 smart obiect photorealistic mock up hard cover ebook book mockup booklet book cover book mock-up psd
Download color palette

Book MockUp vol.1 by goner13

BUY: http://graphicriver.net/item/book-mockup-vol1/13004595;ref=goner13

Create a realistic Book presentation in few seconds. Hardcover Book MockUp vol.1 is a pack of 11 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Features:

- 11 PSD with different shoots and angle
- changeable background
- 15 background texture
- automatic background perspective
- easy for compositing shadows
- Replacing via Smart Objects
- easy to cut out – all mask included
- photorealistic look
- fully layered PSD
- easy file structure with help file
- 4000×3000 px

7e1930d274a9fada2255e4d3046d57fc
Rebound of
Hardcover Book MockUp vol.1
By Piotr Szmiłyk
Piotr Szmiłyk
Piotr Szmiłyk

More by Piotr Szmiłyk

View profile
    • Like