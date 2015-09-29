Sara Lynn Cramb

Things to See + Do in Rarotonga

Things to See + Do in Rarotonga
This 2-page map is a reflection of my time in Rarotonga in the summer of 2014. I spent three amazing weeks exploring this tiny island in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean. I hope to return there sometime soon!

The right page, showing many of the things I saw and experienced in my time on Rarotonga.

