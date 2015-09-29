Sara Lynn Cramb

Map of Rarotonga

Map of Rarotonga vector coconut fish coralreef island travel polynesia illustration map southpacific cookislands rarotonga
This 2 page map is a reflection of my time in Rarotonga in the summer of 2014. I spent three amazing weeks exploring this tiny island in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean. I hope to return there sometime soon!

The left page showing a view of the island of Rarotonga, very similar to the view I had flying in.

