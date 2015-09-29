PetrKoll

Hide & Seek day

PetrKoll
PetrKoll
Hire Me
  • Save
Hide & Seek day poly low lowpoly landscapes studio design game petrkoll seek hide
Download color palette

So finaly a had time to finish this project. Please tak a look on my behance a let me know what do you think https://www.behance.net/gallery/29568881/Hide-Seek

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
PetrKoll
PetrKoll
I'm 3D Illustrator and Visual designer
Hire Me

More by PetrKoll

View profile
    • Like