Loxai

Landing page icons

Loxai
Loxai
  • Save
Landing page icons location key car icons
Download color palette

Icons for a project I'm very excited about. I've been working on frontend and backend design. Here are some icons I made for the landing page. Can't wait to show and tell more!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Loxai
Loxai

More by Loxai

View profile
    • Like