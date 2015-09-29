Alex Steven

Shazam Track Page - Android

Alex Steven
Alex Steven
  • Save
Shazam Track Page - Android shazam android framer app music track google material
Download color palette

Our new Android track page is live! Download the Android app here

We have implemented new Android Material style transitions for the album art and the track page background colour, which changes based on the primary colour of the album art.

The prototype for the animation was built in FramerJS.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Alex Steven
Alex Steven

More by Alex Steven

View profile
    • Like