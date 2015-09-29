Andrew Pawlik

Union Station in Ogden, Utah

Andrew Pawlik
Andrew Pawlik
  • Save
Union Station in Ogden, Utah architecture utah ogden lines
Download color palette

In Ogden we have this really cool building that used to be a train depot. Now it's a museum/restaurant. Thought it would be a fun little illustration. All done in illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Andrew Pawlik
Andrew Pawlik

More by Andrew Pawlik

View profile
    • Like