Marco de Sousa

Beer Label Concept

Marco de Sousa
Marco de Sousa
  • Save
Beer Label Concept ci logo craft beer monogram initials label concept beer
Download color palette

Concept work for a craft beer logo

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Marco de Sousa
Marco de Sousa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marco de Sousa

View profile
    • Like