Cynthia Irani

go - walkthrough/onboarding

Cynthia Irani
Cynthia Irani
  • Save
go - walkthrough/onboarding ios 9 app go onboarding intro steps splash screen welcome screen product design visual design walkthrough ui ux 2015 cynthia irani
Download color palette

2015 - ypgo walkthrough

Cynthia Irani
Cynthia Irani

More by Cynthia Irani

View profile
    • Like