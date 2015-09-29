Andy Gilmore

Vectoring Script Typography

I am by no means an expert... but I’ve just done a vectoring script typography tutorial over on the Katapult blog. Check it out for hints and tips I've collated from over the years for vectoring script letterforms.
http://blog.katapult.co.uk/vectoring-script-typography-tutorial

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
