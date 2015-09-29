Chris Slowik

Songswipe Preview and Player

Songswipe Preview and Player
Took a screen cap of some more Songswipe features last night..

- long press activates a 15 sec preview
- swipes do what you'd expect =]
- build button on player builds a new playlist

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
