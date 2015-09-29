Theresa Behrens Goodall
MilesHerndon

The Point on Fall Creek

Theresa Behrens Goodall
MilesHerndon
Theresa Behrens Goodall for MilesHerndon
Hire Us
  • Save
The Point on Fall Creek building apartment property branding logo
Download color palette

I had the pleasure of working with Clara Doti on branding a group of fifteen properties operated by a development group with offices in Indianapolis and NYC.

The properties are located all over Indiana and throughout the midwest. For each property we created a logo, business card and informational flyer.

More from MilesHerndon

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
MilesHerndon
MilesHerndon
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MilesHerndon

View profile
    • Like