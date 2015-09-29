Justin Kemerling

Truth Circle Game Logo

Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Hire Me
  • Save
Truth Circle Game Logo discussion film documentary truth race game identity brand
Download color palette

A circle to represent people coming together, to look inward, and to try to form an understanding. Each block moves in differently, at its own depth.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Justin Kemerling
Justin Kemerling
Design. Activism. Collaboration.
Hire Me

More by Justin Kemerling

View profile
    • Like