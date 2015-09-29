Catherine Vasquez

Osprey Tavern Website Design

Osprey Tavern Website Design design web chef responsive wood organic bar tavern restaurant website
Osprey Tavern is a contemporary American restaurant located in the quaint Baldwin Park. Serving handcrafted creations made from quality seasonal ingredients, the tavern provides local patrons with a place to enjoy great company while celebrating fine food.

http://www.ospreytavern.com/

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Logo design, branding, and web design
