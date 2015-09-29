Andrew Colin Beck

Dr. X — Makeshift Magazine

Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
  • Save
Dr. X — Makeshift Magazine drugs medicine typography x editorial illustration illustration makeshift
Download color palette

I am excited to start sharing my illustrations for the most recent Makeshift Magazine Issue #13 - Healing. This illustration describes a man, referred to as "Dr. X" who you can send any drug to, and he will fully analyze it and send you back a full report of it's contents.

More on the way!
@2x

3577560f2bcf1a5029252636aba6b5b6
Rebound of
Weird Science
By Andrew Colin Beck
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck

More by Andrew Colin Beck

View profile
    • Like