Ui Parade 2.0 - Ui Style Switch switch skeuomorphic flat interface
So Im almost done with the UI Parade refresh, the new site will have this fun little switch that will let you set the sites interface to either Flat or Skeuomorphic depending your personal pref.

Still a few animation kinks to fine tune as it's restyling the entire page in real time.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
