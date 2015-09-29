John Oates

Classy Mother F'er

John Oates
John Oates
  • Save
Classy Mother F'er hand lettering f gold handmade typography custom serif swash classy type lettering
Download color palette

Recently joined a lettering crew with some really rad people (what's up homies). This is my letter for this week.

Pinky's out!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
John Oates
John Oates

More by John Oates

View profile
    • Like