Общая кухня

Общая кухня retro type handstyle letters script history lettering soviet logo
Lettering logo I did for restaraunt with retro soviet futuristic concept.
The name in russian has a really complicated cyrillic letters. So the work was hard and long.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
