For the past four month I have been part of a project that it just launched today and I would love to share it with you guys, creating those bags was awesome and a pain in the butt sometimes! As you might know I'm more of a cartoony kinda of guy and realistic 3d is out of my comfort zone, so I was so eager to take on this challenge!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/songbag/the-songbag