Terry Sieting

ORS Identity 2

Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Hire Me
  • Save
ORS Identity 2 water sunset sun retirement reflection thick lines type logo
Download color palette

A logo for an entity that deals with retirement planning.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Terry Sieting

View profile
    • Like