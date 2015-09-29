Emily Holt

Jacks & Company Logo

Emily Holt
Emily Holt
Hire Me
  • Save
Jacks & Company Logo social work gold letterpress card luxury owl gold foil identity brand logo business cards
Download color palette

So stoked to finally reveal the chosen logo for Jacks & Company. Got these pretties printed with letterpress + gold foil stamping + gold edge paint and couldn't be happier with how they turned out.

High end, but still approachable and friendly. Owls are symbolize intuition and change, so this little dude is the perfect mascot for this collective of clinical social workers.

D461f2a39cad4d602fab7796346c21f0
Rebound of
Logo Graveyard: Jacks & Co.
By Emily Holt
Emily Holt
Emily Holt
One-woman studio out of Dallas, Texas.
Hire Me

More by Emily Holt

View profile
    • Like